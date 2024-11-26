Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E237) Lives in Our Hands: Danger Zone Safety, Rising Star...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E237) Lives in Our Hands: Danger Zone Safety, Rising Star Talks Driver Training

School Transportation Nation – Episode 237

By Claudia Newton

Safety lessons the industry can learn from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s National Loading & Unloading Survey and illegal school bus passing report to Congress, as well as the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse recommendations.

Joshua Wilson, former transportation director, national director of student transportation for Specialized Education Services, and a 2024 STN Rising Star, leverages his expertise in driver training to analyze the school bus driver shortage, alternative transportation, and more.

Read more about leadership.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from School-Radio.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
Wisconsin Child Fatally Struck by Car While Waiting for School Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

November 2024

Meet the 2024 Transportation Director of the Year, Craig Beaver, director of transportation at Beaverton School District in Oregon....

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your state require school bus evacuation training for students with disabilities and special needs?
116 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.