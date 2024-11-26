Tuesday, November 26, 2024
NewsSafety

Wisconsin Child Fatally Struck by Car While Waiting for School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A child was fatally struck by a car while waiting for a school bus in River Hills, Wisconsin, in a Thursday incident that was deemed unintentional.

River Hills Police Department Chief Michael Gaynor told STN in a statement that the 8-year-old child was waiting for the bus and crossed in front of the vehicle without its driver knowing. The driver of the vehicle was related to the child and in no way was the incident believed to be intentional.

The River Hills Police Department and North Shore Fire Department arrived at the scene. NSFD reportedly attempted lifesaving measures; however, the child sadly succumbed to his injuries en route to the children’s hospital.

The identity of the child and names of those involved are being withheld at the time, pending parental request and privacy request during this time.

