Iowa ‘Rising Star’ Furthers Driver Safety and Proficiency

When Kayla Miller was a young girl, she helped her father while he managed a motorcoach facility. This experience inspired and motivated her to obtain her commercial driver’s license in 2004. Her transportation career started in a work study program at The University of Iowa as a transit driver. She transitioned to the school bus industry in July 2005.

Miller started her career with school bus contractor Durham School Services for almost 10 years, before becoming the area director of safety with National Express for a year. She worked with DS Bus Lines and National America Central School Bus for about five years, before returning to National Express in the same role.

Each year, School Transportation News chooses 10 Rising Stars based on nominations submitted by school districts and companies around the industry. These individuals have shown exemplary commitment and dedication in the student transportation industry and continue to demonstrate innovation in their roles. This year’s Rising Stars are featured in the November magazine issue.

As of this month, Miller has logged 20 years in the school bus industry. She has served in a variety of roles relating to safety and operations including area director of safety, safety and training supervisor, assistant contract manager, director of safety and training, safety trainer, dispatcher, student management and data coordinator.

Michelle Simon, vice president of safety compliance for National Express, LLC, said Miller provides safety, education and training for the central and west locations, comprised of over 70 locations.

“Kayla’s first-hand experience as a driver and driver trainer are core competencies that contribute to her success in being able to relate to front-line driver trainers, providing them the support, knowledge and tools to ensure our drivers are proficient in skills prior to driving passengers,” Simon said. “Her can-do attitude, passion for safety and relentless drive for success shows through in her daily interactions with our team.”

Miller said her day-to-day operations consist of overseeing compliance with OSHA, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, U.S. Department of Transportation, and state and district safety regulations to ensure safe pupil transportation services.

Improved Training

Simon added that this past summer, Miller provided training to over 100 school bus driver trainers in her area. “This recertification is instrumental to ensuring our teams have the most proficient drivers transporting students to and from school each day,” Simon added.

Miller noted that some projects she’s prioritized include safety education on accident and injury analysis, investigation, training and prevention programs. She said she developed and instructed a local defensive driver training program for district staff members, as well as successfully instructed transportation personnel on first aid CPR, crisis intervention, student management training, de-escalation strategies and discipline tracking program. Other projects include a collaboration with Johnson County Safe Kids Coalition program as a certified Child Passenger Safety Restraint Technician developing driving safety community event. Miller also lectured at the State of Iowa Department of Education conference on child passenger safety restraint systems and assisted the Department of Education with a school bus ROADEO competition.

Ongoing projects include the recruitment and onboarding development of new transportation management staff and development of monthly safety topics, messaging and training content for National Express.

Her favorite part of the job, Miller said, is “the enthusiasm and excitement from new transportation staff members upon completion of their training.” Going forward she envisions continual collaboration with team members on the safety and training development of transportation staff members.

“Kayla is an under-the-radar type of person, does all that she can to help ensure the success of the teams she supports,” Simon wrote. “She doesn’t look for recognition but takes great pride in the results her area obtains – simply one of the best!”

Miller draws inspiration from a quote attributed to John Elliot, Sr., the former Durham CEO who died last December: “I am responsible for the safety of the students that we transport.”

Outside of work, Miller said she enjoys running, golfing and attending football and baseball games. “I am very honored to be selected as a Rising Superstar. Through the years I have seen the positive impact on the students we transport and the communities that we serve,” she added. “I can honestly say that being in the student transportation industry has been one of the most rewarding experiences and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

