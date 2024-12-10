Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E238) Time Will Tell: Shakeups in the School Bus Business World (+ Thomas Built Buses CEO Interview)

School Transportation Nation – Episode 238

By Claudia Newton

Ryan and Tony analyze headlines including Lion Electric’s reduction of electric school bus manufacturing, technology provider Zonar’s acquisition by GPS Trackit, and what such developments mean for the industry.

T.J. Reed, the new president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses, joins us to discuss his vision for the company and exciting future innovations.

Join us at STN EXPO Charlotte for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Thomas Built Buses C2 Plant in High Point, N.C. Learn more at stnexpo.com/east.

Read more about leadership.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Conversation with Thomas Built Buses.

 

 

Message from Zonar.

 

