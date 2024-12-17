Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E239) Dynamic Issues: Lessons From 60-Year Industry Veteran + Zonar CEO Interview

School Transportation Nation – Episode 239

By Claudia Newton

Industry expert, NAPT Hall of Famer, TSD Tenured Faculty Member, and consultant Linda Bluth, Ed.D joins us for the first time on the podcast to share insights on students with special needs. She addresses the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), departmental collaboration, aides, alternative transportation, substitute drivers, training and more.

New Zonar CEO Charles Kriete discusses the technology provider’s combination with GPS Trackit, as well as efficiencies and innovations planned for the future.

Read more about special needs and leadership.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from Thomas Built Buses.

 

 

Conversation with Zonar.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

EPA Awards Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program Funds Nationwide
Wilkes County Schools Leads Way as Georgia's First District with All-Clean School Buses

