EPA Awards Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program Funds Nationwide

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it tentatively selected 70 applicants to receive over $735 million from the Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program for the purchase and implementation of zero-emission heavy duty vehicles, including electric school buses.

EPA stated on Dec. 11 that the applicants span 27 states, three Tribal Nations, and one U.S. territory.

The School Bus Sub Program portion of the grant includes $490 million to fund new zero-emission electric school buses and associated infrastructure and looks to deliver approximately 70 percent of total funding to school bus replacement projects. The funds being awarded will go toward the purchase of over 1,600 electric school buses.

EPA also said it will be working with the selected applicants to finalize award details and “currently anticipates finalizing awards in early calendar year 2025 once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.” Depending on the scale of each individual project, implementation will occur over the next two to three years.

Advertisement

Some of the grant fund allocation for zero-emission buses and infrastructure include an anticipated $35 million to Boston Public Schools to replace 125 diesel and propane school buses with electric school buses as well as purchase chargers for the buses. Multiple school districts in California are slated to receive funds. Over $20.3 million is destined for Los Angeles Unified School District to replace 50 fossil fuel-powered school buses and $15.1 million to Oakland Unified School District to replace 60 of its buses with electric school buses.

A full list of tentative applicants and project fund amounts can be found here.

Related: EPA Announces Nearly $900M Awarded in Latest Clean School Bus Rebate

Related: Preparing for Electric School Bus Infrastructure

Related: (STN Podcast E221) EV Prognostication, Garage Star Perspective on NY Electric Pioneer Suffolk