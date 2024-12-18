Wilkes County Schools Leads Way as Georgia’s First District with All-Clean School Buses

MACON, Ga. — Wilkes County Schools (WCS) has marked the historic milestone of becoming the first school district in Georgia to serve all of its 25 daily bus routes exclusively with zero- and ultra-low-emission school buses. WCS’ new fleet of electric and propane-powered buses eliminates regular diesel bus routes, significantly improving air quality for students and the surrounding community, while also significantly reducing operating costs.

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, delivered 5 electric and 12 propane-powered school buses to Wilkes County Schools. The company’s electric school buses generate zero emissions and can carry approximately 60 students up to 130 miles on a single charge.

WCS can considerably lower its operating expenses by replacing diesel with electric school buses due to reduced fuel and vehicle maintenance costs. School districts have reported paying a mere 19 cents per mile in energy costs for electric buses compared to fuel costs of up to 79 cents per mile for their diesel buses.

WCS will also rely on Blue Bird’s industry-leading propane buses for its student transportation needs. Blue Bird’s propane buses for the school district can carry approximately 60 students around 250 miles on a single tank of propane autogas. Propane school buses generate 96% fewer harmful emissions than their diesel counterparts.

In addition, propane-powered school buses help the school district to lower the total cost of ownership of its bus fleets by realizing fuel and maintenance cost savings of up to $3,700 per bus annually compared with diesel buses. WCS presently operates a fleet of 22 Blue Bird propane buses. Thus, the school district could save more than $1.2 million over the 15-year life of its vehicles.

“We are proud to be among the first school districts in the nation to launch a fleet of all electric and propane-powered school buses,” said Michelle Smith, superintendent of Wilkes County Schools. “Blue Bird’s zero- and ultra-low-emission school buses will help us to create a healthier environment for our students and our communities at-large while significantly lowering our operating costs. Together, we have transformed our ambitious vision of clean, sustainable student transportation into a reality.”

“We are delighted to supply Wilkes County Schools with our industry-leading, electric and propane-powered school buses,” said Albert Burleigh, vice president of North America bus sales at Blue Bird Corporation. “Moving forward, students on all 25 daily routes will travel exclusively on zero- and ultra-low-emission buses to and from school. We applaud Wilkes County Schools for putting student and community health first.”

The leading provider of school bus fleet electrification-as-a-service, Highland Electric Fleets, installed five new Tellus charging stations to support the district’s five electric school buses. These chargers allow WCS to utilize overnight and downtime charging, ensuring the buses are always ready to meet transportation needs.

“We’re thrilled to be one of the partners helping Wilkes County Schools transition to a fully clean school bus fleet, bringing lasting air quality to students and cost-saving benefits to the school district,” said Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Highland Electric Fleets. “By adding electric school buses and charging infrastructure, WCS is investing in healthier, more resilient communities, while ensuring that students have a safe, reliable ride to school every day.”

WCS received a $2,335,000 grant through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) highly effective Clean School Bus Rebate Program to purchase its Blue Bird electric and propane-powered school bus fleet. This program is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) which provides a total of $5 billion over five years for clean school bus transportation nationwide. The EPA has already awarded nearly $3 billion through the landmark bipartisan initiative. The program to date will enable more than 1,300 school districts nationwide to replace old diesel buses with nearly 9,000 electric and ultra-low emission vehicles.

Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. The company remains the proven clean transportation leader with more than 2,000 electric-powered, zero-emission school buses in operation today.

In addition, Blue Bird is the only school bus manufacturer in the United States to offer propane-powered school buses. Today’s propane engine is 90% cleaner than the most stringent federal emission standard set by the EPA. New and even stricter emission standards will take effect in 2027. Blue Bird’s ultra-low emission, propane-powered school buses exceed those emission standards already today.

Wilkes County Schools purchased its advanced electric and propane-powered vehicles through Blue Bird’s authorized school bus dealer Yancey Bus Sales & Service in Austell, Ga.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – 25 million children twice a day – making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Wilkes County Schools

Located in historic Washington, Georgia, Wilkes County Schools serves approximately 1,250 students within a diverse and inclusive rural community. Guided by the vision of “Excellence Without Exception,” the district is dedicated to transformative education, offering robust programs in STEM, fine arts, Career and Technical Education, Advanced Placement, and dual enrollment. With a commitment to critical thinking, lifelong learning, and educator development, Wilkes County Schools fosters a safe, innovative learning environment. Grounded in community collaboration and a tradition of continuous improvement, the district prepares students to excel in an ever-evolving, competitive global workforce. For more information, visit www.wilkes.k12.ga.us.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit www.highlandfleets.com.