Wednesday, January 22, 2025
(STN Podcast E243) Unhoused & Undocumented: Serving Students No Matter Their Status

School Transportation Nation – Episode 243

By Claudia Newton

We analyze concern over possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids at bus stops, an increase in the number of McKinney-Vento students, and the incoming Trump administration’s impact on green vehicle mandates.

Transfinder President & CEO Antonio Civitella joins us for a review of 2024 technology trends and a look ahead to 2025, including special experiences planned for the upcoming STN EXPO East in Charlotte, NC, and the company’s Annual Client Summit.

Did you know? One in three students who receive school transportation are taking a bus routed using Transfinder technology.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Florida Sex Offender Behind Bars for Loitering Near School Bus Stop
Florida Man Arrested for “Exposing” Himself to Kids on School Bus

