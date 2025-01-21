Florida Sex Offender Behind Bars for Loitering Near School Bus Stop

A Florida man and registered sex offender is behind bars once again after police arrested him for loitering near children at a school bus stop.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released a statement via social media confirming the arrest of 37-year-old Jonathan Louis of Poinciana, after a witness noticed the man standing amongst small children at a school bus stop on Friday morning. The witness reportedly felt that something was not quite right about the man.

According to the statement, police were contacted by the witness and deputies made contact with the suspect who was identified as Louis. Louis is a registered sex offender since a conviction in Lake County back in 2004 for Lewd and Lavarious Battery. The victims were 12 and 15-year-old.

Officers learned that Louis lived near the bus stop, but he had no children who went to school. Louis was unable to provide deputies with a reason why he was spending time at a school bus stop.

Advertisement

After his release in December 2024, Louis failed to notify his parole officer where he was residing. He was arrested and taken into the Polk County jail where he was charged with Violation of Probation for Failure to Register and Loitering by Sex Offender within 300-feet of Children.

Related: Virginia School Bus Aide Arrested for Alleged Assault

Related: Alleged Sex Offender Forces Way onto Missouri School Bus

Related: Florida School Bus Driver Arrested for Alleged Assault

Related: Former Massachusetts School Bus Driver Facing Charges of Sexual Assault