Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Home Multimedia (STN Podcast E39) Insightful Leadership: Meet the 2020 STN Transportation Director of...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E39) Insightful Leadership: Meet the 2020 STN Transportation Director of the Year

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 39

By Claudia Newton

The TSD Virtual conference that just wrapped up provided industry professionals with the chance to get advice and crowdsource solutions for providing customized, empathetic transportation as a service for students with special needs.

Learn how STN’s Transportation Director of the Year, Todd Watkins, shows leadership and insight at Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland by serving the families as well as keeping his staff engaged and connected. Read more about him in our November issue.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

This episode’s Maintenance Tip is brought to you by Cummins.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleMarijuana Use Dominates Positive Drug Testing Rates of Commercial Drivers
Next articleNew TSA Advisory Committee Targets Increased Information Sharing Between Transportation Modes

RELATED ARTICLES

Safety

Marijuana Use Dominates Positive Drug Testing Rates of Commercial Drivers

A federal drug and alcohol clearinghouse implemented in January for commercial drivers reported nearly 40,500 positive tests through the end of September, with over...
Read more
Safety

Student Transporters Share Experiences with School Bus Fire Suppression Systems

Industry experts discussed the ins and outs of fire suppression systems on school buses, focusing on how the systems actually work and the importance...
Read more
Special Reports

TSD Virtual: What Student Transporters Need to Know About Their Students

A three-part series on the Fundamentals of Special Needs Transportation was offered to attendees at this year’s virtual Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E38) TSD Virtual Live Podcast #3: It Takes A Village For Empathetic Transportation

TSD Virtual attendees connected over the transportation of students with disabilities and special needs, which requires extra care and empathy to provide transportation as...
Read more
Special Needs

TSD Virtual Debunks Common Assumptions When Transporting Students with Special Needs

Conference fan-favorite Patrick Mulick began his presentation during the TSD Virtual conference on Tuesday with good news, a welcome change from the seemingly constant...
Read more
Special Needs

Medical Expert Breaks Down Guidance of Transporting Students Amid COVID-19

A leading pediatrician and member of an American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) workgroup on transporting students with special health needs broke down COIVD-19 school...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Are your school buses and/or drivers used for evacuation or relief efforts in your community?
75 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.