Public Schools in New Orleans Await Power Restoration to Reopen School

New Orleans Public Schools depend completely on power restoration in order to reopen schools and continue this semester.

In a statement, NOLA Public Schools announced there was minimal to no damage done by Hurricane Ida to school buildings, and assessments were ongoing to determine if any dame was done to school buses.

However, officials also stated that the reopening of schools solely depends on the restoration of power, as many parts of the state still have no electricity.

NOLA Public Schools is working to establish headquarters for coordinating the reopening methods.

Nevertheless, its operations team continues to assist its school’s network to provide more information about school buildings.

The city has open food distribution centers, in their official site they advise citizens that evacuated the city to not return until further notice.

