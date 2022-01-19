New York School Bus Driver Charged After Fatal Hit and Run

Antonia Zatulovska, 15, was killed on Monday after she was hit by a school bus while crossing the street in Brooklyn, New York, reported CBS New York.

Police say the driver, Aleksandr Patlakh, now faces charges but add that he didn’t realize he had hit someone.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS2 News reveals the moments before the girl was hit by the school bus. Authorities said Zatulovska, who had the right of way, was crossing the street via the crosswalk when the bus, which was turning from Avenue P onto Bedford Avenue in Midwood, struck her.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous said he heard screams and saw the bus drive away. According to the police, the girl was pronounced dead on the scene.

Other witnesses said there were children reportedly on the school bus at the time of the incident. Additionally, surveillance video was used to identify the bus involved in the incident and locate the bus driver.

Patlakh, 55, told police he was not aware he had struck the victim. After learning of her death, Patlakh surrendered himself to authorities for questioning.

He was reportedly charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care. Patlakh was issued a desk appearance ticket and released.

