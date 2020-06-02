STN Podcast Episode 10 – Moving Forward: Transportation Directors Share 2020-2021 School Bus Plans

School districts are getting creative with new bus technology and bell-time schedules for the upcoming school year. Hear from a rural Wisconsin school district and a Virginia school district that serves a large metro area on plans being made for student transportation, in light of CDC guidelines that require physical distancing.

Crowdsource solutions and hear from both peers and expert trainers at STN EXPO Reno (Aug. 29-Sept. 2) or the joint STN EXPO Indianapolis + TSD Conference (Oct. 8-13). Register at stnexpo.com.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.





Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.