Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home Multimedia STN Podcast Episode 10 – Moving Forward: Transportation Directors Share 2020-2021 School...
Multimedia

STN Podcast Episode 10 – Moving Forward: Transportation Directors Share 2020-2021 School Bus Plans

By Claudia Newton

School districts are getting creative with new bus technology and bell-time schedules for the upcoming school year. Hear from a rural Wisconsin school district and a Virginia school district that serves a large metro area on plans being made for student transportation, in light of CDC guidelines that require physical distancing.

Crowdsource solutions and hear from both peers and expert trainers at STN EXPO Reno (Aug. 29-Sept. 2) or the joint STN EXPO Indianapolis + TSD Conference (Oct. 8-13). Register at stnexpo.com.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleIowa’s Christensen Stands Up for What He Believes In: Student Safety
Next articleAbove-Normal Hurricane Activity Predicted This Season

RELATED ARTICLES

Multimedia

STN Podcast Episode 9 – Inspiring Your Team: Building a Positive Team Culture Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 has brought significant anxiety to student transporters and the families they serve. This has not reduced since the CDC released guidelines for reopening...
Read more
Multimedia

Free Webinar: Effectively Manage Recorded School Bus Stop Arm Video

Implementing a successful photo enforcement program to educate and dissuade motorist from passing a stopped school bus in your community can present a number...
Read more
Multimedia

STN Podcast Episode 8 – Back on the Road: Managing Student Transportation After COVID-19

Kids and their parents are eager for schools to reopen. However, school busing is going to look different due to COVID-19. Transportation staff is...
Read more
Multimedia

Free Webinar: An Enhanced (COVID-19 Ready!) Parent App – Here Comes The Bus

The parent app that started it all is getting even better—and is serving customers on unconventional COVID-19 school bus routes today! The team behind the...
Read more
Multimedia

STN Podcast Episode 7 – When the COVID-19 Dust Settles: Maintaining Trust with Communities & Employees

Data from School Transportation News readers shines a spotlight on the challenges student transporters face as they prepare for the 2020-2021 school year in...
Read more
Multimedia

STN Podcast Episode 6 – A Place at the Table: Include Transportation in Post-COVID-19 School Reopening

Waiting clustered around a bus stop. Boarding with a high five to the driver. Chatting with friends across an 18-inch aisle. That was the...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

June 2020

This month's issue of STN discusses the coronavirus pandemic and how transportation directors are preparing to transport students again. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation forecast needing additional school bus drivers for the new school year to adequately address an increase in routes, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands?
78 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Report

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.