Wednesday, April 13, 2022
HomeMultimediaWatch: School Budgets Affected by High Diesel Prices
Multimedia

Watch: School Budgets Affected by High Diesel Prices

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

With gas prices rapidly increasing, school budgets in numerous districts have been affected. School districts are struggling to fuel school buses. Drivers are being asked to follow certain rules and have been placed on various restrictions to use the least gas possible.

Related: Boston Targets 100% Electrification of School Buses by 2030
Related: Electric School Bus Collaborative Formed to Help with Electric School Bus Transition
Related: Start Your Green Fleet Innovation Strategy
Related: Highland Electric Fleets and Thomas Built Buses Sign Agreement to Make Electric School Buses an Affordable Option Today

Previous article(STN Podcast E107) Bus Stop Safety Prioritized: Tragedy Leads to Anna’s Law in Colorado
Next articleThree Mississippi Students Charged with Alleged Assault on School Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

April 2022

This month’s issue features in-depth talks with the National Superintendent of the Year winner Curtis Cain, along with the...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is your operation prepared for the sunset of 3G devices?
12 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.