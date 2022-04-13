Watch: School Budgets Affected by High Diesel Prices

With gas prices rapidly increasing, school budgets in numerous districts have been affected. School districts are struggling to fuel school buses. Drivers are being asked to follow certain rules and have been placed on various restrictions to use the least gas possible.



