Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Three Mississippi Students Charged with Alleged Assault on School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Three South Jones High School students are facing charges for an alleged assault that occurred on a school bus, reported WDAM News.

According to the article, Tommy Parker, the superintendent for Jones Country School District, said the incident occurred on April 6, when three older students reportedly assaulted a younger student inside the school bus. Parker said the older students, who ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old, have been charged with assault and will face disciplinary actions at school.

The article added that Parker said another incident on the same bus with the same students had occurred two days prior, but it was not reported.

The video of the incident was handed over to the Jones Country Sheriff’s Department to be used as evidence.

According to JCSD, the students were arrested on Friday.

