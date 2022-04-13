Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E107) Bus Stop Safety Prioritized: Tragedy Leads to Anna’s Law in Colorado

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 107

By Claudia Newton

David Hartzell, director of transportation for Harrison School District Two in Colorado Springs and president of the Colorado Pupil Transportation, discusses the tragedy of an 11-year-old girl who was killed by her school bus as well as how student transporters are fighting through the dire driver shortage and building a team culture to keep students safe at bus stops. He also reviews the 4-day school week and electric bus plans in the state.

Lea Bogle, CEO of Premier Wireless, shares how school bus Wi-Fi and connected solutions improve onboard student safety and behavioral issues, as well as federal funding options.

Read more at stnonline.com/safety.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Conversation with Premier Wireless. 

 

