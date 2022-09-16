Watch: School Bus Drivers Reminded About Railroad Safety

South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Matt Southern delivers a message about Railroad Safety Week, which takes place between Sept. 19 through Sept. 25. He reminds school bus drivers of the dangers of railroad crossing as they transport children.

Southern advises drivers to avoid beating a train as various mechanical problems could occur and lead to an accident. Furthermore, he offers numerous tips to prevent these types of crashes.

