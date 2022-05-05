Watch: Kentucky District Superintendent Recognizes Community Heroes in School Bus Crash

“These are heroes that stepped up for our kids, and I’m so thankful for them,” commented Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent for Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Kentucky, during a press conference on Tuesday following a serious school bus crash.

Pollio was referring to Good Samaritans Mike Sherman and Randy Frantz, the district’s former transportation director, who both jumped into action when they came upon the scene of the collision that morning. Twenty-one students were reportedly on board at the time, as well as the school bus driver, and were all transported to the hospital following the crash. No one on board sustained life-threatening injuries and all the students were discharged from the hospital at the time of this report.

Local media reports indicate the school bus went off the road after hydroplaning and flipping on its side during rainy weather conditions. Mark Hebert, the district’s communications manager, told School Transportation News that the school bus was not equipped with seatbelts.

Frantz worked as the director of transportation from 2016 to 2019, then went to work for the Transit Authority of River City in Louisville, Kentucky, Hebert said.