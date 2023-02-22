Wednesday, February 22, 2023
WATCH: South Carolina School District Recognizes Bus Drivers

By Ruth Ashmore
Edgefield School District school bus driver, Natoshia Ryan

Edgefield County School District, located in Johnston, South Carolina, interviewed some of its school bus drivers and asked them about their experiences helping students onboard the school bus.

