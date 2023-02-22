WATCH: South Carolina School District Recognizes Bus Drivers

Edgefield County School District, located in Johnston, South Carolina, interviewed some of its school bus drivers and asked them about their experiences helping students onboard the school bus.

HAPPY SCHOOL BUS DRIVER APPRECIATION WEEK!

We are so blessed in Edgefield County to partner with some of the very best school bus drivers in South Carolina, including Natoshia Ryan.

THANK YOU so much Natoshia for all you do!#GrowingGreatness#GG_Together#LoveTheBus pic.twitter.com/8Q18f8jEhN

— Edgefield County School District (@ECSD_SC) February 15, 2023