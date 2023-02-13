Monday, February 13, 2023
WATCH: Tennessee Middle School Celebrates “Love the Bus” Month

By Ruth Ashmore

Freedom Middle School in Franklin, Tennessee, posted this video to recognize “Love the Bus” Month.

The video highlights the hard work and dedication of student transportation staff, including drivers, mechanics and support staff.

“We’ll be celebrating the drivers, aides, mechanics, and support staff who keep our buses running all month long — kicking things off with this video created by our amazingly talented students.”

Freedom Middle School is part of the Franklin Special School District.

