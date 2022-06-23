Watch: Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, Rep. Underwood Discuss Climate Change With School Buses

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Lauren Underwood meet with Rowan, the congresswoman’s youth transportation advisor, to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will directly impact and create a cleaner and brighter future for youth everywhere.

