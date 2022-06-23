Friday, June 24, 2022
Watch: Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, Rep. Underwood Discuss Climate Change With School Buses

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Lauren Underwood meet with Rowan, the congresswoman’s youth transportation advisor, to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will directly impact and create a cleaner and brighter future for youth everywhere.

