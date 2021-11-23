Monday, November 22, 2021
Virginia School Bus Drivers Demand Better Pay

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo

School bus drivers in Arlington, Virginia continued to protest outside Wilson Boulevard last week as they as they are requesting better pay, reported ABC 7 News.

Arlington Public Schools (APS) bus drivers are reportedly protesting over demands for bonuses, hourly wage increases and additional hours within the contracted time.

A spokesperson for Arlington Public Schools transportation department stated the district is taking many steps to address the concerns of some of their drivers regarding compensation, culture and climate as they continue to work with their transportation team to ensure they retain excellent school bus drivers in Arlington.

The protesters are reportedly asking for bonuses that were promised, yet no one received a $5 hourly raise and an additional hour within the contracted time.

