2020 Garage Stars Announced: Recognizing School Bus Maintenance Professionals

Earlier this year, School Transportation News called for nominations of outstanding fleet management professionals as candidates for profiles in the August fleet management issue.

STN received a total of 100 entries from school districts, private bus companies, school bus dealers and vendors.

Ten of these individuals are featured in the 5th annual installment of Garage Stars, to be published in the August edition of School Transportation News magazine. The editors used 10-point criteria of time spent on the job, life experience, credentials, leadership, training capability, regulatory agency commendations, community involvement, value to the transportation program, level of responsibility (with a focus on supervision), and industry development.

Below is the list of all nominees in alphabetical order.

Anthony Alves

Maintenance Manager

National Express Transit, Vallejo, Calif.

Fadil Attalah

Technical Development Manager

Emirates Transport, Dubai

Nathan Belford

Fleet Transportation Supervisor/Technician

Robinson Transport, Inc., Ill.

Brian Berg

Mechanic

Crosby Ironton Transportation, Minn.

Kevin Beye

Head Transportation Mechanic

Marshalltown Community School District, Iowa

Charles Blevins

Shop Supervisor/School Bus Instructor/Third Party Examiner

Duvall Bus Service LLC., Pa.

Jay Bogges

Maintenance Supervisor

Durham School Services, Roanoke, Va.

Ethan Bray

Senior Technician

School Board of Levy County, Fla.

David Brewington

Senior Technician

South Carolina Department of Education

Fluvanna Bus Shop Team

Miracle Mechanics

Fluvanna County Public Schools, Va.

David Bush

Coordinator of Mechanics

Jefferson County Schools, Ala.

Gary Butler

Shop Foreman

GG&C Bus Company, Pa.

Donald Chestnut

Mechanic

Toronto City School District, Ohio

Ryan Clark

Mechanic

Nine Mile Falls, Wash.

Todd Cloward

Job Coach/Transportation Mechanical Help

Lawrence Township Schools, N.J.

Ray Coburn

Mechanic

Apple Valley Unified School District, Calif.

Johnny Cory

Lead Technician

Grace Cascade Christian Schools, Ore.

Jeffrey Davis

Head Mechanic

Old Bridge Township Public Schools, N.J.

Andy DeBolt

Lead Equipment Mechanic

San Jose Unified School District, Calif.

Norman Denig

Tech

Transportation South Company, Ala.

Terry Dickey

Mechanical Supervisor

Santa Fe Independent School District, Texas

Tony DiGIANNI

Head Mechanic

Locust Valley Central School District, N.Y.

Bob Dulmage

Shop Supervisior

North Clackamas School District, Ore.

Dana Duncan

Shop Supervisor

Wentzville School District, Mo.

Michael Durr

Shop Foreman

Spring Independent School District, Texas

Garrett Eastwood

Bus Mechanic

Underwood School District #550, Minn.

Chad Eaton

Fleet Manager

Eagle County School District, Colo.

Jeff Erwin

Shop Foreman

Mount Vernon School District 320, Wash.

Darin Farris

Mechanic

Summit School District, Colo.

Morris Frye

Senior Administrator

Orange County Public Schools, Fla.

Jose Gaudino

Lead Mechanic

Campbell Union High, Calif.

Peter Gerad

Lead Mechanic

New Braunfels Independent School District, Texas

Nick Ginn

Shop Supervisor

Brunson Bus Shop/South Carolina Department Of Education

Peter Girard

Head Mechanic

New Braunfels Independent School District, Texas

Randy Girk

Technician Central Transportation

Jeffco Public Schools, Colo.

Brian Hanna

Bus & Auto Maintenance Manager

Newport News Public Schools, Va.

Timothy Hicks

Lead Technician

Brown Bus Company, Idaho

Gavin Johnson

Mechanic

Mojave Unified School District, Calif.

Rob Kenyon

Okotoks Lead Hand

Southland Transportation, Alberta

Mike King

Transportation Manager

Tulare City School District, Calif.

Louis Knebel

A&T Technician

Broward County Public Schools, Fla.

Russell Kovavic

Fleet Manager/ Lead Tech

Frye Transportation Group, Inc., Penn.

Donald Kunkel

Vehicle Maintenance Supervisor

Pocono Mountain School District, Pa.

Paul LaBanca

Mechanic

Elsberry School District, Mo.

Chris LaMott

Bus Technician

Hamilton Southeastern School, Ind.

Tony Lavezzo

Fleet Supervisor

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Calif.

BJ Lucky

Shop Foreman

Berrien County Board of Education, Ga.

Mary Mabb

Shared Transportation Director

Capital Region BOCES, N.Y.

Jason Maloney

Roseland Yard Head Mechanic

West County Transportation Agency, Calif.

Joe Marlow

Lead Mechanic

McCreary County School District, Ky.

Damon Mastroianni

Mechanic

Beachwood City Schools, Ohio

Edward Meindersee

Lead Mechanic

Pittsburg Unified School District, Calif.

Brent Miller

Lead Mechanic

Linn Mar Community Schools, Iowa

John Miller

Senior Maintenance Manager

First Student, Wichita, Kan.

Scott Miller

Head Mechanic

Brockport Central School District, N.Y.

Daniel Moreno

Shop Manager

Storer Transportation at Palmdale School District, Calif.

Hank Nieland

Lead Mechanic

Koch School Bus Services, Inc., Minn.

David Ochoa

Head Mechanic

Morgan County School District, Colo.

Mike Ocque

Head Mechanic

Lyons Central School, N.Y.

Michael Oyler

Bus Mechanic

Russellville Independent School, Ky.

Scott Pauley

Mechanic

Kanawha County Schools, W.Va.

Juan Carlos Pena

Head Mechanic

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, Texas

Jon Perkins

Head Mechanic

Grandview C-4 School District, Mo.

David Poole

Lead Tech

Durham School Services at USD 203 Piper School District, Kan.

William (JR) Rice

Lead Mechanic

Reynolds School District #7, Ore.

Michael Rife

Mechanic

Lakewood Local School District, Ohio

JR Roadlander

Lead Mechanic

Edkey Inc. Sequoia Charter School, Ariz.

Alejandro Rodriguez

Vehicle Maintenance Coordinator

Fremont Unified Transportation, Calif.

Richard Rodriguez

Maintenance Technician

Hays CISD, Texas

Jerry Rutherford

Lead Mechanic

Adams 12 Five Star Schools, Colo.

Billy Sampson

Mechanic

Kingston K-14, Mo.

Mike Schreiner

Shop Supervisor

Apple Valley Unified School District, Calif.

Blaine Schultz

Lead mechanic

Dickson County Schools, Tenn.

Mitch Scott

Shop Foreman

Montgomery Bus Lines, Ontario

Nick Scott

Fleet Manager

Salem Keizer Public Schools, Ore.

Kevin Scully

Maintenance Technician

Durham School Services, Milford, Conn.

Steve Sealock

Shop Foreman

Prince William County, Va.

Jackie Seaton

Bus Manager and Mechanic.

Greeneville City Schools, Tenn.

Ernie Servin

Mechanic

Sahuarita Unified School District #30, Ariz.

Casey Smith

Shop & Fleet Supervisor

Sheridan School District, Ark.

Mark Smith

Lead Technician

East Allen County Schools, Ind.

Walt Songer

Technician

First Student #11419 Coffeyville, Kan.

Shop Staff

Mechanics/Technicians

Salem-Keizer Public School District 24J, Ore.

John Stamm

Mechanic

St. Lucie County School District, Fla.

Ryan Texer

Fleet Manager

Adams 12 Five Star Schools, Colo.

Brian Timberlake

Head Machanic

Jackson R2 School District, Mo.

Dick Wagoner

Lead Technician

Academy District 20, Colo.

Darryel Watcheetechee

Garage Mechanic

Flagstaff Unified School District, Ariz.

Andy Way

ASC mechanic

Aledo ISD, Texas

Daniel Webb

Shop Foreman

Austin ISD, Texas

Patrick West

Area Maintenance Manager

Durham School Services

Etherean Williams

Shop Foreman

Gainesville City Schools, Ga.

Bradley Wilmoth

Senior Equipment Mechanic

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, N.C.

Richard Woodmansee

Shop Forman

St. Lucie County School District, Fla.

Bobby Yanez

Shop Foreman

Hays CISD, Texas

Ray Yardley

Head Mechanic

New Haven Unified School District, Calif.

Christopher Zammett

Automotive Mechanic

Montgomery County Public Schools, Md.

James Zurbola

Head Mechanic

Cuyahoga Heights Local Schools, Ohio