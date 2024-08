2024 Garage Stars Announced: Embracing New Technology

Earlier this year, School Transportation News called for nominations of outstanding fleet management professionals as candidates to be profiled in the August fleet management magazine edition.

STN received over 100 entries from school districts, private bus companies, school bus dealers, and vendors.

Ten of these individuals are featured in the 9th annual installment of Garage Stars, published in the August edition of School Transportation News magazine. STN editors used the following 10-point criteria developed by consultant and STN Technical Editor Bob Pudlewski to determine the finalists.

Community involvement Credentials Industry development Leadership Level of responsibility (with a focus on supervision) Life experience Time spent on the job Training capability Regulatory agency commendations Value to the transportation program



Humberto Aguayo

Maintenance Supervisor

Grayslake/Durham School Services, Illinois

Lonnie Bailey

Shop Foreman

Carroll County School System, Georgia

Brian Batson

Vehicle Zone Foreman

Cherokee County School District, Georgia

Will Bell

Substitute School Bus Driver/Service Manager

Shelby Eastern Schools/Runyon Repair, Indiana

George Bell

Fleet Services Supervisor

Temple Independent School District, Texas

Steve Bradford

Fleet Supervisor

Huntington Beach Union High School District, California

Kenneth Brooks

Fleet Manager

Griffin-Spalding County Schools, Georgia

Jeremy Bullford

Lead Technician

Cambridge-Isanti School District 911, Minnesota

Hunter Burgener

Assistant Director of Fleet

Marietta City Schools, Georgia

Allen Button

Lead Mechanic

Kern County Superintendent Of Schools, California

Jason Cantrell

Shop Foreman

Carrollton City Schools Transportation, Georgia

Odilon Carriillo

Mechanic

Mountain View School District, California

Bryan Chance

Transportation Director

Scotland County R-1 School District, Missouri

Aaron Cisco

Lead Mechanic

School Transportation Solutions, Alabama

Steve Conwell

Fleet Supervisor

Franklin Township Community School Corporation, Indiana

Gary Crumbacker

Service Center Manager

School District of Indian River County, Florida

Michael Dawkins

Garage Coordinator

Prince George’s County Public Schools, Maryland

Brian Domph

Lead Mechanic

Columbia Falls School District, Montana

Timothy Dooley

Bus Mechanic Supervisor

North Kansas City Schools, Missouri

James Ducharme

Mechanic

Tewksbury/ Tewksbury Transit, Massachusetts

Robert Dulmage

North Clackamas Schools, Oregon

Jim Dunkin

Mechanic Lube Tech

North Kansas City Schools, Missouri

Chad Eaton

Transportation Fleet Manager

Eagle County School District, Colorado

Kelly Falaney

Transportation Supervisor

Beecher CUSD 200U, Illinois

Austin Feltner

Fleet Manager

Metropolitan School District of Warren Township, Indiana

Donald Fleck

Supervisor of Fleet Management

Harford County Public Schools, Maryland

Evandro Fracasso

Fleet Mechanic

School District of Osceola County, Florida

Robert Freida

Technician Supervisor

Santa Fe Independent School District, Texas

Taylor Frend

Assistant Head Mechanic

Elkhart Community Schools, Indiana

Rufino Garcia Canseco

Mechanic

Montgomery Township School District, New Jersey

Nick Geffers

Bus Mechanic

Mt. Vernon Independent School District, Texas

David Goff

Shop Foreman

Thomas County Schools Transportation, Georgia

William Graves

Lead Mechanic

Turlock Unified School District, California

Teno Gustavson

Director of Vehicle & Facilities Maintenance

Suffolk Transportation Service, New York

Karl Hamann

Fleet Manager

Cook Illinois Corporation, Illinois

Alton Hawkins

Mechanic III -Tech II-Line Mechanic

South Carolina Department of Education, South Carolina

Harvey Hawkins

Regional Maintenance Director, Southeast Region

Student Transportation of America, Florida

Bowen Hebel

Technician

Benzie County Central Schools, Michigan

Tony Heller

Mechanic

Onsted Community Schools, Michigan

Erasmo Hernandez

Mechanic

Harrison School District 2, Colorado

Tom Higgs

Assistant Director Of Fleet

Garland Independent School District, Texas

Christopher Howard

Lead Mechanic

Cumberland County Schools, Tennessee

Adam Hunziker

Mechanic

Weld Re-8 School District, Colorado

Cesar Iniguez

Shop Manager

First Student, California

Alexis Jones

Lead Mechanic

Cumberland County Schools, North Carolina

Eric Kissel

Director of Transportation

Laveen Elementary School District, Arizona

Travis Lampman

Lead Mechanic

Student Transportation of America, Vermont

Kyle Lawrence

Lead mechanic

Oakdale Joint Unified School District, California

Andrew Little

Vehicle Master Foreman

Greenville County Schools, South Carolina

Joyel Loiz

Specialist Transportation, Special Projects

Palm Beach School District, Florida

Moses Mandujano

Shop Foreman

School Bus Inc., South Dakota

Cassandra Marryatt

Mechanic II

Klein Indepdent School District, Texas

Bryon Mayer

Associate Director of Maintenance

Bluffton-Harrison MSD, Indiana

Robert McColery

Mechanic

Morongo / Student Transportation of America, California

Scottie McKinzie

Shop Foreman

Fulton County Schools, Georgia

Mechanic Team

Eugene Oregon 4J School District, Oregon

Mechanic Team

Student Transportation Association, Wisconsin

Edward Meindersee

Lead Mechanic

Pittsburg Unified School District, California

Nick Miller

Fleet Manager/Director of Maintenance

Bemidji Bus Line, Minnesota

Cale Miller

Mechanic Assistant/Shop Foreman

North Newton School Corporation, Indiana

Daniel Moreno

Maintenance Manager

Storer Bus Transportation, California

Sean Mussleman

Fleet supervisor

Nye County School District, Nevada

Anthony Nesmith

Maintenance Supervisor

Durham School Services (Duval County), Florida

Dan Nicholson

Lead Vehicle Tech

Independent School Dist 196, Minnesota

Dan Opria

Mechanic

Berea City School District, Ohio

Francisco Ortega

Lead Technician

Osceola County School District, Florida

William Pauley

Regional Manager

Creative Bus Sales, North Carolina

Justin Peake

Shop Foreman

South Carolina Department of Education, South Carolina

Roy Perez

Director of Maintenance

Texas Rural Student Transportation, LLC, Texas

Cesar Perez

Maintenance Manager

San Bernardino City Unified School District/ Durham School Services, California

Patrick Peters

Diesel Mechanic

Clarke County School District, Georgia

Don Philippe

Fleet Supervisor

Dysart, Arizona

Rodney Pickard

Shop Forman

Red Oak Independent School District, Texas

Keith Popp

Shop Manager

STA Butler Pinebrook, New Jersey

Joe Pratt

Fleet Mechanic

Winfield School District, Missouri

Thomas Price

Shop Foreman, Lexington School Bus Shop

South Carolina Department of Education, South Carolina

Joseph Rodine

Vehicle Technical Mechanic Senior

Twin Rivers Unified School District, California

Jim Rodosta

Fleet Manager

Melissa Independent School District, Texas

Jim Rudell

Transportation Supervisor-Fleet Supervisor

Laramie County School District #1, Wyoming

Levi Ruthers

Head Mechanic, Chief Router, Dispatch

Alamosa School District, Colorado

Andy Rutkoski

Multi Location Fleet Maintenance Manager

First Student, Illinois

Scott Ryan

Shop Manager

East Providence/Ocean State Transit, Rhode Island

Ricardo Sanchez

Lead Technician

Storer Transportation, California

Daniel Semonis

Bus Mechanic

Triton School Corporation, Indiana

Eric Shalga

Shop Forman

Elgin School District U-46 Transportation, Illinois

Jacob Shealy

Transportation Specialist/Activity Manager

Lexrich5 School District, South Carolina

Randy Smith

Lead Mechanic

Kellogg School District, Idaho

Holiday Smith

Tech in Charge

Illinois Central School Bus, Illinois

David Stokley

Massachusetts Regional Manager

Five Star Bus, Massachusetts

John Summar

Assistant Director of Transportation

Sand Springs Public Schools, Oklahoma

Will Swearingen

Assistant Director of Fleet

Cleveland Independent School District, Texas

Leonard Tomlinson

Master Fleet Technician

Atlanta Public Schools, Georgia

Edward Umberger

Assistant Chief Mechanic

Wythe County Public Schools, Virginia

Gilbert Ureti

Shop Foreman

Aldine ISD Northside Facility, Texas

Scott VanHoesen

Automotive Mechanic I

Bethlehem Central Schools, New York

Fabian Vargas

Head Manager

United Quick, Illinois

Ryan Waters

Head Mechanic

Lake Shore Central Schools, New York

Albert White

Mechanic/driver

Vidalia City Schools, Georgia

Jeff Wilson

Fleet Manager

Olander Bus Service Inc., Minnesota

Matt Wilson

Mechanic

Coalinga Huron Unified School District, California

Arlan Wolf

Transportation Supervisor

USD #293 Quinter Public Schools, Kansas