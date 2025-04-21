Monday, April 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeOperationsSouth Carolina Man Charged in Connection to School Bus Arson, Vandalism
NewsOperations

South Carolina Man Charged in Connection to School Bus Arson, Vandalism

By Merari Acevedo
Prisoner, Jail, Handcuffs
Stock Image

A man in Greenville, South Carolina was arrested and charged with arson after allegedly damaging several school buses.

The Greenville Police Department released a statement Monday confirming the arrest of a man who set fire to and vandalized some Legacy Charter School buses early Saturday morning.

Authorities say Greenville police officers and firefighters responded to a 911 call. Upon arrival, the first responders discovered two school buses fully engulfed in flames and numerous others damaged, totaling approximately $400,000 in losses.

According to police, the fire was quickly determined to be arson, and detectives immediately began searching the premises for surveillance footage. With the help of the school resource officer, a suspect image was obtained, which led officers to a nearby gas station, where a clearer photo of the suspect was discovered.

Advertisement

Authorities were reportedly able to identify and locate the suspect, who was not named at this writing, and a search warrant was executed at his residence. It is unclear what the suspect’s motives were.

He was taken into custody and charged with four counts of arson and four counts of auto-breaking.

Related: Arkansas School District Thanks Driver for Quick Response During Bus Fire
Related: Advanced Warning of Electric School Bus Fires Key to Prompt Evacuation
Related: School Buses in Georgia Vandalized, Suspect in Custody
Related: North Texas School Bus Engine Catches Fire, Students Evacuated Safely

Previous article
Moving Target?
Next article
Canada Becomes First Country to Mandate External School Bus Surveillance Feeds

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

April 2025

The cover story this month features Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Crystal Hill as she discusses what it takes to drive...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Are you forecasting transportation budgets cuts next school year based on potential federal education policy changes?
56 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.