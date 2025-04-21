South Carolina Man Charged in Connection to School Bus Arson, Vandalism

A man in Greenville, South Carolina was arrested and charged with arson after allegedly damaging several school buses.

The Greenville Police Department released a statement Monday confirming the arrest of a man who set fire to and vandalized some Legacy Charter School buses early Saturday morning.

Authorities say Greenville police officers and firefighters responded to a 911 call. Upon arrival, the first responders discovered two school buses fully engulfed in flames and numerous others damaged, totaling approximately $400,000 in losses.

According to police, the fire was quickly determined to be arson, and detectives immediately began searching the premises for surveillance footage. With the help of the school resource officer, a suspect image was obtained, which led officers to a nearby gas station, where a clearer photo of the suspect was discovered.

Authorities were reportedly able to identify and locate the suspect, who was not named at this writing, and a search warrant was executed at his residence. It is unclear what the suspect’s motives were.

He was taken into custody and charged with four counts of arson and four counts of auto-breaking.

