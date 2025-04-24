Friday, April 25, 2025
Pennsylvania Kindergartener Struck by School Bus

By Merari Acevedo
Stock image of first responders loading a patient into an ambulance.
A McKeesport Area School District student in Pennsylvania was hospitalized after she was struck by the same school bus that had just dropped her off.

The district’s superintendent Donald MacFann released a statement confirming that one of a student had been struck by one of the district’s buses on Tuesday at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The kindergartener, whose identity was not released in this writing, had just gotten off the bus and was struck by the school bus while she crossed the road. The student was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

According to local news reports, the student had a concussion and received six stitches. Her current status remains unclear at this time.

MacFann told local news reporters that he was not aware of any lawsuits or charges filed as of Wednesday morning.

