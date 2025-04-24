Pennsylvania Kindergartener Struck by School Bus

A McKeesport Area School District student in Pennsylvania was hospitalized after she was struck by the same school bus that had just dropped her off.

The district’s superintendent Donald MacFann released a statement confirming that one of a student had been struck by one of the district’s buses on Tuesday at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The kindergartener, whose identity was not released in this writing, had just gotten off the bus and was struck by the school bus while she crossed the road. The student was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

According to local news reports, the student had a concussion and received six stitches. Her current status remains unclear at this time.

Advertisement

MacFann told local news reporters that he was not aware of any lawsuits or charges filed as of Wednesday morning.

Related: Texas Student Struck and Killed by School Bus

Related: 8-Year-Old Struck, Killed by Vehicle After Exiting School Bus in Texas

Related: New Jersey School Bus Driver Struck, Killed by Another School Bus

Related: Missouri Child Hit by Pickup Truck While Getting Off School Bus