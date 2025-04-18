Friday, April 18, 2025
Michigan Middle Schooler Dead After Exiting School Bus

By Merari Acevedo

A Handy Middle School student was found dead not long after he exited his school bus, reported The Star News.

The incident reportedly occurred Tuesday after an unidentified 14-year-old student was dropped off at a bus stop near MacGregor Elementary School. The boy was found dead shortly after.

According to the article, a neighbor discovered the body on the sidewalk and called 911. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is assumed that the boy was walking toward his home before being found.

It is unclear what caused the death, but police stated via the article that foul play is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

