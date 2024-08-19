8-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit by School Bus Near San Antonio, Texas

Amid back to school, a Texas school bus driver hit an 8-year-old student.

Pofficers were notified that a Schertz Cibolo Universal City Independent School District school bus was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 16 — the second day of school. The unidentified 8-year-old female who attends Sippel Elementary School, located about 23 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Schertz Police Department stated on Facebook that officers are working with the school district and the victim to determine ow the incident occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related: Addy’s Law in Georgia, Targets Illegal Passers of School Buses

Related: Troubling Trend of Illegal School Bus Passing Continues, National Survey Reports

Related: NHTSA Releases Estimates on Traffic Fatalities