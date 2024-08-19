Georgia Students Left on School Bus for Hours

Dutchtown Elementary School students were left inside their school bus for hours after they fell asleep, reported WSBTV News.

The incident reportedly occurred on Aug. 13, when 5-year-old Jada Nichols boarded her bus after school and fell asleep. Nichols and another child that also fell asleep were left inside the bus for nearly three more hours without the driver realizing it.

The girl’s mother, Lynette Coleman, told local news reporters that her daughter’s aunt was waiting for the child to arrive at 2:45 p.m. but the bus didn’t arrive for another 55 minutes. Nichols was not on board.

The child’s aunt went to the school, where they reportedly told her, “At this point we’ll have you guys knock on doors in the neighborhood to look for her.” Coleman, who was on the phone with her sister and heard what the district said, immediately called the police and reported her child missing.

According to the news report, Nichol’s aunt demanded the district check the bus again as they claimed the bus had already been swept. About 20 minutes later, the driver showed up with Nichols and another child that had been left behind.

Coleman also stated via the article that a different issue with the buses had occurred the previous week. When the assigned driver to her daughter’s bus did not know the route, forcing parents to drive around until they found the bus themselves by 5 p.m.

Coleman said she won’t let her daughter ride the bus anymore.

