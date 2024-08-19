Monday, August 19, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeWire ReportsGeorgia Students Left on School Bus for Hours
Wire Reports

Georgia Students Left on School Bus for Hours

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Dutchtown Elementary School students were left inside their school bus for hours after they fell asleep, reported WSBTV News.

The incident reportedly occurred on Aug. 13, when 5-year-old Jada Nichols boarded her bus after school and fell asleep. Nichols and another child that also fell asleep were left inside the bus for nearly three more hours without the driver realizing it.

The girl’s mother, Lynette Coleman, told local news reporters that her daughter’s aunt was waiting for the child to arrive at 2:45 p.m. but the bus didn’t arrive for another 55 minutes. Nichols was not on board.

The child’s aunt went to the school, where they reportedly told her, “At this point we’ll have you guys knock on doors in the neighborhood to look for her.” Coleman, who was on the phone with her sister and heard what the district said, immediately called the police and reported her child missing.

According to the news report, Nichol’s aunt demanded the district check the bus again as they claimed the bus had already been swept. About 20 minutes later, the driver showed up with Nichols and another child that had been left behind.

Coleman also stated via the article that a different issue with the buses had occurred the previous week. When the assigned driver to her daughter’s bus did not know the route, forcing parents to drive around until they found the bus themselves by 5 p.m.

Coleman said she won’t let her daughter ride the bus anymore.

Related: Mississippi Student Left on Bus for Hours
Related: Louisiana Child Left Alone in School Bus for 5 Hours
Related: Michigan Student Left on School Bus for Hours
Related: Addy’s Law in Georgia, Targets Illegal Passers of School Buses

Previous article
8-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit by School Bus Near San Antonio, Texas
Next article
McManamon Citing ‘Personal and Professional Reasons’ Relinquishes NCST Chair

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

August 2024

Meet the 2024 Garage Stars and learn more about the crucial role of prepared technicians in the ever evolving...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

What is your expected student ridership for the upcoming school year?
41 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.