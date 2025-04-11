9-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Swept Away by Floodwaters

Locals in Franklin County, Kentucky, are questioning why the local school district did not to cancel classes amid heavy rain and flooding that ultimately claimed the life of a 9-year-old student who was walking to his bus stop.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp released a statement on social media confirming the death of one of their students, later identified as Gabriel Andrews, on April morning at approximately 6:35 a.m. It was the last school day before Spring Break.

The statement also included additional comments from the Frankfort Police Department, Mayor Wilkerson and Judge Michael Mueller.

Assistant Police Chief Scott Tracy said via dispatch received a call regarding a juvenile male caught in flood waters in the Hickory Hills area. A Franklin police officer was the first to arrive at the scene, followed by Frankfort Fire and EMS, Frankfort Franklin County Emergency Management, and other local emergency agencies that conducted an extensive search and rescue operation.

Advertisement

According to Tracy, emergency crews recovered the body of Andrews at approximately 8:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, comments of social media posts reflected strong opinions about the district’s decision to hold school amid the severe weather challenges and flooding the state was facing as reported by the National Weather Service. Parents were concerned since two bus routes from the district had been cancelled, while others routes were not. STN reached out to the district regarding the routes and decision not to cancel school, but did not hear back at this report.

Additionally, many people shared their condolences to the child’s family through Facebook posts.

Both Wilkerson and Mueller extended their condolences to the family, gave thanks to first responders for their rapid response, and encouraged the community to stay safe during the weekend’s severe weather event.

Related: Students Rescued from School Buses Caught in Floodwaters

Related: The Route to Safer School Buses

Related: Deadly Hurricane Helene Closes Schools in Multiple States Amid Catastrophic Flooding

Related: Florida Students Hit, Two Killed During School Bus Stop Walks