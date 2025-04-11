Fourth grader Drives Pickup Truck to School After Missing School Bus

A fourth grader in Maize, Kansas, drove his parent’s pickup truck to school after he missed his school bus, reported KSN News.

According to the article, someone saw the child driving the truck around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday and called the police. Responding officers could not immediately locate the pickup, until someone waved them down and pointed them to Pray-Wood Elementary School.

Police said the child drove the pickup about three miles from his home to the school. Officers added the child parked better than many adults.

Police reportedly did not ticket anyone and allowed the boy’s parents to handle the situation.

Advertisement

Related: Colorado School Bus Driver Dismissed After Leaving Students at Wrong Bus Stop

Related: Missouri Child Hit by Pickup Truck While Getting Off School Bus

Related: Concerns About Getting Kids to School Safely

Related: Child Safety Network™ to Meet with School Bus Industry Leaders at STN EXPO East, March 20-25 in Charlotte, NC