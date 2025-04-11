Saturday, April 12, 2025
Wire Reports

Fourth grader Drives Pickup Truck to School After Missing School Bus

By Merari Acevedo

A fourth grader in Maize, Kansas, drove his parent’s pickup truck to school after he missed his school bus, reported KSN News.

According to the article, someone saw the child driving the truck around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday and called the police. Responding officers could not immediately locate the pickup, until someone waved them down and pointed them to Pray-Wood Elementary School.

Police said the child drove the pickup about three miles from his home to the school. Officers added the child parked better than many adults.

Police reportedly did not ticket anyone and allowed the boy’s parents to handle the situation.

