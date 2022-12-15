Additional $23M Available to Further New York Electric Vehicle Projects

The New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program (NYTVIP) is providing another $6 million for the purchase of new zero-emissions electric school buses, part of the latest $23 million in funding available from the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund to increase the feasibility of electric vehicle operations across the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced three new projects in total on Wednesday, as New York inches closer to 2035, when all newly purchased school buses as well as all passenger vehicles must be all-electric. The provision included in te 2022-2023 budget enacted in April was the first such state mandate in the nation.

The NYTVIP funds pay up to 100 percent of the vehicle incremental cost if the recipient parks or operates the school buses within one-half mile of a disadvantaged community.

The state’s Climate Justice Working Group has yet to finalize the definition of a disadvantaged community. For now, it is located within census block groups of 250 to 500 households that have annual incomes at or below the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s 50 percent of the Area Median Income of the county or metro area. A disadvantaged community can also be located within a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Potential Environmental Justice Area or within a New York State Opportunity Zone.

In addition to the incentive funds, the New York State Energy and Development Authority is seeking proposals from electric vehicle manufacturers and infrastructure installers for the $8 million Direct Current Fast Charger program, which is in its third round. It seeks to provide Level 2 chargers in and around Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.

The DCFC program provides up to 80 percent of the cost to build publicly available charging stations for electric vehicles, does not use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program and is not subject to NEVI program rules.

ChargePoint is receiving $7 million and EV Gateway is awarded $750,000 to install fast charging stations at seven locations across the state that are within disadvantaged areas.

In all, the Volkswagen settlement has netted the state $127.7 million.

