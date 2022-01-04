Alabama Buses Hit the Road as Mobile Classrooms

Two recycled painted school buses in Autauga Couty Schools in Alabama hit the road as mobile classrooms, Yahoo News reported.

The walls and ceiling of the buses reportedly sport everything from a copy of the periodic table to the theater masks of comedy and tragedy.

The buses feature elements of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Prattville Junior High Principal Janice Stockman came up with this idea to transform buses into rolling classrooms that visit the various school sites across the district.

Most of the work was done by the school district workers, stated Stockman. Students at the technology center stripped out seats, cleaned up the buses, and helped rework the inside late last school year.

Chuck Hawkins, who teaches computer science at the junior high, ran all the lines and plugs for technology to be used in the buses. The buses will reportedly hit the road to other campuses this month.

They are mostly self-contained, as they have cabinets full of art supplies, engineering tools, gadgets and other supplies. The buses also have heat and A/C, long wooden desks with charging stations, and electrical outlets galore.

Related: busHive Modernizes S.C. School District’s Transportation Capabilities

Related: Have you experienced an increase in behavior challenges from student riders during the pandemic?

Related: Gallery: School Districts Decorate School Buses for Holiday Spirit

Related: Lightning eMotors Reveals All-New Lightning eChassis for Electric Commercial Vehicles