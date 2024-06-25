Student Transportation of America Announces Leadership Changes

WALL, N.J. – Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services, today announced changes to its leadership. Patrick Vaughan, the current Chief Executive Officer of STA, has announced his intent to retire, effective June 30, 2024. Gene Kowalczewski, the current President and Chief Operating Officer has been named to succeed Vaughan as the new CEO, effective July 1, 2024.

Patrick Vaughan’s Retirement

Patrick Vaughan retires with more than 45 years of experience in the transportation industry, with the last 33 years dedicated to student transportation and passenger safety. Mr. Vaughan joined STA in 2011, becoming the President of STA’s School Transportation Group in 2017, and rising to CEO in 2019. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Vaughan implemented key initiatives in safety, driver staffing, and technology, driving the company’s growth and enhancing its commitment to safe and reliable student transportation.

“It has been an honor to work alongside and lead such a dedicated and professional group of employees who do everything possible to serve the students we transport, the districts who rely on us, and the greater communities we support,” said Vaughan. “My time at STA has been incredibly fulfilling, and I am confident that the company is poised for continued growth and success under new leadership.”

“The entire Board of Directors is incredibly grateful to Patrick Vaughan for his unwavering commitment over the past several years, especially during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, the company achieved historical growth and became the industry’s second-largest pupil transportation provider,” said Frédéric Lesage, Chairman of STA’s Board.

Gene Kowalczewski Named New CEO

Gene Kowalczewski will succeed Mr. Vaughan as CEO. Mr. Kowalczewski joined STA in 2009 and has held senior executive roles in finance, business development, and operations, significantly contributing to the company’s expansion and operational excellence.

“Gene brings a proven track record of strong leadership and a true dedication to the transportation industry,” said Mr. Vaughan. “He is passionate about doing the right thing with respect to supporting our employees, advancing innovative technologies to improve safety and route efficiency, and accomplishing steady but disciplined growth. Gene will no doubt excel in the role of CEO as he did as President and Chief Operating Officer, and I look forward to seeing where he takes the company.”

Mr. Kowalczewski has over 30 years of experience in the student transportation industry and has been instrumental in leading STA’s growth from 3,500 to 22,000 route vehicles. He has served on the Board of Directors for the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) and the New York School Bus Contractors Association.

“I am delighted to have been appointed to lead STA and thank the Board of Directors for putting their trust in me,” said Mr. Kowalczewski. “I would also like to thank Patrick for his steady leadership and counsel over the past several years. I’m grateful for the opportunity to step into this position during such an exciting time for the company as we continue our strategic and disciplined growth, while remaining committed to safety and implementing new technologies to help us better serve our customers and the communities in which we operate.”

“The Board is confident that under Gene Kowalczewski’s leadership, STA is poised to continue its growth trajectory while remaining true to its commitment to safety and connection to the communities it serves.” said Mr. Lesage.

About Student Transportation of America Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on fostering a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to feel proud of their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA’s commitment to positively impacting the health of our passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative to decrease its carbon footprint to help move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.