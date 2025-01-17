Delaware’s Bryan Named President-Elect of NASDPTS

When Tyler Bryan was selected by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) board to serve as the next president-elect, it was the latest achievement for the dedicated advocate of student safety and a 22-year veteran of the school transportation industry.



Bryan’s selection followed Mike Stier’s ascension to president following the resignation of Mike Simmons last year. Bryan will officially assume the presidency after the NASDPTS conference in November 2026.

In an exclusive interview with School Transportation News, Bryan expressed gratitude for this opportunity to lead NASDPTS.

“I am honored to be elected as the next president of the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services,” Bryan said in an email last month. “I look forward to continuing to move the association forward while working collaboratively with the school transportation industry to ensure our students receive the safest form of school transportation.”

Who is Tyler Bryan?

Bryan said his passion for school transportation began during childhood and grew into a lifelong career. From an early age, he dreamed of becoming both a school bus driver and a teacher, despite being told he couldn’t pursue both paths.

“My parents told me I would have to pick one or the other, but I eventually proved them wrong,” he shared. “I genuinely have a passion for school transportation and fully bleed yellow and black.”

Bryan joined the industry in high school in 2002, shadowing his district’s transportation supervisor. Recognizing his enthusiasm and knowledge, the supervisor offered him opportunities to help prepare for upcoming school years during the summers. By 2004, Bryan had obtained his commercial driver’s license with passenger permit and the school bus endorsement at age 18, the legal minimum in Delaware.

“For the last half of my senior year, I drove an elementary school route in the morning, worked as a high school office assistant, attended band class and then drove students home in the afternoon,” Bryan recalled.

In 2008, Bryan realized a personal milestone when he purchased his own school bus and became an owner-operator contractor for his district. This unique role allowed him to combine his love for teaching and driving, spending his days as a paraprofessional in the classroom and his mornings and afternoons behind the wheel.

“I was proud to prove that you can teach and drive. It was truly fulfilling,” Bryan said.

From Local Leadership to Statewide Impact

Bryan’s career took a significant turn in 2013, when leadership changes at his local district prompted him to step into an administrative role. As the transportation system analyst and later the transportation supervisor for Indian River School District in Selbyville, Delaware, Bryan oversaw the district’s 165 school buses, including those serving a county-wide special needs program.

During his tenure, Bryan implemented numerous improvements, including a computer-based routing system, tiered bell schedules and expanded training opportunities for school bus drivers and aides. His innovative approach earned state-level recognition, leading to invitations to join several transportation committees.

Bryan became Delaware’s state director of pupil transportation in 2019. Bryan began overseeing funding, regulation and training for school transportation across the state. His accomplishments in this role include the introduction of third-party skills testing, increased funding for school bus driver recruitment and the development of hands-on training programs for drivers and aides.

“I am proud of what I have accomplished in Delaware,” Bryan said. “My focus has always been on ensuring that students, our number one priority, are transported safely every day.”

A Vision for the Future

As NASDPTS president-elect, Bryan said he is committed to building on NASDPTS’s successes. His priorities will include: Highlighting the dangers of illegal passing and using data to push for legislative and technological solutions via NASDPTS’ annual survey of state; advocating for uniform training, credentialing and certification requirements across all transportation methods; collaborating with industry leaders to adopt emerging technologies and innovations that improve safety and efficiency; and strengthening ties with federal agencies to support NASDPTS’ mission of providing leadership, assistance and motivation to the nation’s school transportation community and industry.

Bryan will assume the presidency at a critical time for the industry, as districts nationwide continue to address school bus driver shortages, adapt to new technologies and ensure the safety of millions of students.

“This is an exciting opportunity to make a difference on a national scale,” Bryan said. “I am committed to driving our mission forward and ensuring the safety of all students.”

Personal Reflections and Legacy

Bryan’s connection to school transportation extends beyond his professional life. As a self-proclaimed “bus nut,” he repurchased his first contracted school bus after it retired from service.

“It’s a memento of my journey,” Bryan said. “My children love climbing aboard and pretending to drive. School buses have always been a part of my life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Bryan said the NASDPTS presidency will represent the culmination of decades of dedication to an industry he loves deeply. As he prepares for this next chapter, he added he remains focused on the students who inspire his work every day.

