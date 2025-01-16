Transfinder Records $42.2M in Revenue, up 20%

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. and AUSTIN, Texas– Transfinder Corp. reported another record-breaking year, with annual revenue of $42.2 million, up from $35.4 million in 2023. The 20 percent increase represents Transfinder’s 27th consecutive year of annual growth.

Transfinder, which provides school transportation management and logistics solutions as well as policing software, also added 168 new clients, with 50 percent leaving competitors for Transfinder and 41 percent still routing manually.

There were a number of factors driving Transfinder’s growth, including hardware sales, which grew 117 percent to $9.5 million in 2024. Transfinder Hardware includes mounts and tablets for school buses running Wayfinder, Transfinder’s driver app, which provides turn-by-turn directions and the ability to take student attendance. Wayfinder sales alone jumped 67 percent in 2024 compared with the previous year. Servicefinder, the company’s fleet maintenance solution, saw sales increase 47 percent from the previous year. Sales in Transfinder Marketplace, which includes Transfinder’s partners, increased 134 percent year-over-year.

In addition to revenue growth, last year also marked a return of Transfinder’s premier Annual Client Summit, which had stopped in 2019 as a result of COVID. Transfinder’s Summit, held in April 2024 in San Antonio, Texas, sold out, with more than 300 attendees, its largest to date. In terms of attending conferences, Transfinder employees attended 49 conferences in 26 states, returning to some states multiple times. Transfinder’s experts recorded 147 days on district sites, up 29 percent from 2023.

Transfinder Community, an online resource created in 2020 that provides how-to videos, guides, webinars and live chat exclusively for Transfinder clients, has played a key role in the company’s success as more clients are receiving that Gold Standard customer service on their own time. Community’s homepage alone received 162,373 visits in 2024, up 237 percent from the previous year.

“We are running on all cylinders,” said Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella. “Last year demonstrated just how deep Transfinder’s team is, launching new products –

like Patrolfinder and Servicefinder – to new markets and hosting our largest Annual Client Summit in the history of the company in a new location for us. There’s a sense around here that there’s nothing we can’t do when we work together.”

Civitella said because of that he is setting even loftier goals, anticipating the company will hit $50 million in revenue in 2025. To that end, he is creating two divisions for Transfinder, the Pupil Logistics Division, focused on school transportation, and the Safety and Security Division, focused on police, municipalities and entities needing security-related solutions.

“While Transfinder is at an inflection point, we remain laser focused on the industries we serve and are devoted to making each and every one of our clients successful,” Civitella said. “There are synergies between the two divisions, but each industry will benefit from the Navy Seal approach we will provide.”

Civitella spoke about his vision for the company during a daylong kickoff at Transfinder’s headquarters in Schenectady, New York, on Jan. 13.

“We need to continue to innovate,” he told the Transfinder team. “We have done a good job and it’s going to get harder and harder to do this. But we are building on all the synergy we’ve created all these years.”

Proof of Transfinder’s continual innovation has been demonstrated by its solutions being named Best Hardware and Best Hardware for the second straight year at School Transportation News’ STN Expo in Reno, Nevada in 2024. (It’s the third year Transfinder received the Best Software designation). This year, Transfinder took home even more “hardware,” winning Best Safety Technology as well.

Backing the technology is Transfinder’s support teams. Trainings increased 2.9 percent to 8,930 in 2024 from 8,677 the year before, with trainings in Wayfinder increasing 144 percent, in Servicefinder increasing 125 percent and in Stopfinder increasing 46 percent.

Transfinder technology is more and more becoming “mission critical” technology for districts. Civitella said Transfinder’s award-winning Routefinder PLUS software was used to route students along 100,984,684 miles. That’s the equivalent of 212 round trips to the moon. Parents received more than 58 million notifications about their child’s bus via Transfinder’s award-winning Stopfinder parent app.

“The numbers in so many categories, from sales to notifications to miles routed keep climbing exponentially,” Civitella said. “It is extremely rewarding but it comes with an awesome sense of responsibility: Millions and millions of parents and students are counting on our clients to get it right day after day. We are partners with them in this mission.”

To bolster that partnership, Transfinder continues to add to its headcount. Currently, the tech company has 195 employees globally, up from 182 last year. Of the 5,903 candidates seeking a position at Transfinder, just 22 were hired in 2024.

“We basically have never stopped hiring,” Civitella said. “We are adding new roles, new teams and new divisions. We are looking for the best of the best.” He noted that 2024 demonstrated once again that Transfinder has become a destination for those wanting to do their best work with a meaningful purpose. Transfinder was once again named a Top Workplace by the Times Union and a Best Place to Work by the Albany Business Review in 2024.

“That success is the result of finding the right people who fit into the Transfinder culture,” Civitella said.

Highlights in 2024 include:

· 27th consecutive year of annual revenue growth

· 168 new clients

· Hardware sales up 117 percent from 2022

· Received Best Software, Best Hardware, Best Safety Technology awards from School Transportation News

· Made Inc.’s fastest-growing companies list (12th time)

· Made The Business Review’s fastest-growing companies list

· Named a Best Place to Work, Top Workplace

· Attended 49 conferences

· Received 5,903 applications (hired 22)

· Secured the location in Nashville, Tennessee for the Annual Client Summit

“We fought hard in 2024. There is no resting on our laurels. Every client call, every outreach, every conference mattered. The result is more clients trusting us for more of their solutions to run their operations,” Civitella said. “I said last year would be transformational for Transfinder and it was. Somehow, we will top even that in 2025!”

About Transfinder:

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts, adult care facilities and police agencies. Transfinder develops and supports its proprietary routing and scheduling solutions and apps for optimal transportation logistics. Transfinder has been an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company,” 12 times, at one time holding a streak for 11 consecutive years on the list. The company has offices in Austin, Texas; Shanghai, China and Mumbai, India. The company provides both software and hardware, receiving Best Software, Best Hardware and Best Safety Technology awards by industry leaders. Transfinder also has been named a Best Place to Work, Top Workplace and Best Company to Work for in New York State multiple times, For more information, visit www.transfinder.com.