EPA Opens Applications for Tribal DERA School Bus Grants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it is now accepting applications from tribal governments for their share of an anticipated $2 million to reduce diesel school bus emissions.

EPA said each tribal applicant can submit up to three different grants to replace older diesel school buses with a newer diesel, alternative fuel, gasoline or electric vehicle. Funding for each application is capped at $800,000.

Funds can also be used for engine replacement or remanufacture, and fuel-operated heaters as idling technologies. Eligible retrofit projects are the installation of diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, closed crankcase filtration systems, and selective catalytic reduction systems.

Alternative fuel conversions, verified aerodynamic technologies and verified low rolling resistance tires can also be targeted.

Information sessions are planned for April 15, April 29 and May 12 to highlight changes in the program, review eligibility criteria funding limits and mandatory cost-share requirements, discuss the available options for funding partner fleets, and answer any other questions participants have.

Other eligible vehicles are transit buses, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, marine engines, locomotives, and non-road engines and equipment/vehicles.

The deadline for submission of applications is July 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. EPA said it expects to notify selected applicants by Aug. 10 and award funds in October and November.

