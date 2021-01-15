EPA Seeks DERA Applications to Replace Old, Diesel School Buses

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is requesting applications for its 2021 Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) grants to replace older diesel vehicles, including school buses.

The agency stated on Thursday via a press release that $46 million in grant funding is available. EPA is anticipating awarding between 40 and 70 organizations.

The DERA Acts looks to replace the nation’s fleet of older diesel bus engines, particularly from fleets operating in areas with poor air quality. It encourages applicants from regional, state, local or tribal agencies, or port authorities with jurisdiction over transportation or air quality.

The EPA stated that “nonprofit organizations may apply if they provide pollution reduction or educational services to diesel fleet owners or have, as their principal purpose, the promotion of transportation or air quality.”

The deadline for applications is March 16 and winning recipients should be notified between April and May. Funds to award winners will be received between June and October.

Related: EPA Awards DERA Grant to New Mexico to Cut Diesel Emissions

Related: EPA Opens 2020 DERA School Bus Rebate Application Process

Related: North Carolina Reallocates $14M from School Bus Replacement Fund

Related: School Bus Production to Benefit from Amazon Agreement with Lion Electric