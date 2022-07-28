Five STN EXPO Reno Exhibitors Recognized with Inaugural Innovation Awards

Routing software, video camera systems, new electric buses and air filtration systems stood out to STN EXPO Reno attendees, as they chose five companies as winners of the new STN EXPO Innovation Choice Awards.

STN determined that 77 valid votes were cast July 18 and 19, accounting for over 15 percent of the 508 eligible conference and trade show attendees. All 106 exhibitor companies were eligible to participate in the awards program, with 25 companies choosing to enter for an evaluation of a product or solution that was introduced to the market since August of last year.

“Giving our attendees the opportunity to vote on the best new products available at STN EXPO puts a bright light on extraordinary new product innovations,” commented Tony Corpin, publisher of School Transportation News magazine and president of STN Media Group. “Our goal is to help school transportation operators identify new areas of efficiency, safety, green energy and health and wellness, so they can have a positive impact on the communities they serve.”

GreenPower Motors and its Type A Nano BEAST battery-electric school bus tied with Zonar Systems and its EVIR EV Configuration for first place in the “Best Green Technology,” which had the most crowded field with 14 entries. The Nano BEAST is the only Type A available that is not built on top of a cutaway chassis but is instead fully integrated using the company’s EV Star platform, which has over 200 units delivered and in operation across North America.

The Zonar EVIR EV builds on the company’s award-winning, patented electronic verification inspection reporting solution but is tailored for the differences of battery-electric vehicles. In addition to core functionality to ensure pre- and post-trip inspections are conducted and done so correctly, EVIR EV also ensures electric buses are adequately charged for their routes. This includes making sure chargers are disconnected before the bus moves and are reconnected at the end of operation.

Transfinder was selected as “Best Software” with 45 percent of the total votes for its Transfinder Trifecta, one of 10 entries. The trifecta consists of Routefinder PLUS, Wayfinder and Stopfinder—the company’s most robust routing software, an all-in-one vehicle navigation app for bus drivers, and a parent app for information on their children’s bus stop and route.

Receiving the top nod as “Best Health & Wellness Technology” with over 27 percent of the vote out of six entries was Trans-Air Manufacturing and its Safer Air Module, or SAM. The product uses ionization and filter technology in one compact, easily installed module separate from the air conditioning or heat system to negatively charge ions attached to positively charged viruses, bacteria and allergens to neutralize them. Trans-Air claims SAM is proven to be 99.4 percent effective against COVID-19.

Rounding out the awards was Safety Vision and its Road Recorder 9000NVR winning “Best Hardware” with nearly 52 percent of the vote out of four entries. The high-definition surveillance system offers recording resolutions up to 4K and is interchangeable from proprietary Linux OS to non-proprietary Windows OS. Road Recorder offers up to 16 TB of solid-state storage and can support up to 36 IP cameras via eight M12 PoE ports as well as Wi-Fi hotspots, internal backup battery and power supply.

The 2nd Annual STN Innovation Choice Awards are scheduled to be voted on in Reno July 17 and 18, 2023.

