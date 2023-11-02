Florida School Bus Driver Hailed Hero for Protecting Hit-and-Run Victim

A school bus driver in Lake County, Florida, is being hailed as a hero after she used her bus to protect a hit-and-run victim last week, reported Click Orlando News.

The incident reportedly occurred on Oct. 23, when Stacy Hatcher was on her way back to the bus depot after dropping off Eustis High School band members following a field trip. That is when she came upon Abigail Stevens lying in the middle of the road.

Hatcher told reporters that she normally would not take that route, but something told her to continue driving straight that night.

She added that she initially thought it was a Halloween prank, but after brightening the bus lights she noticed the real body and saw blood on the road. Hatcher then placed her bus in park and immediately called 911.

Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri praised Hatcher for her quick thinking and called her a hero. Capri that police currently do not have a suspect description, but they do have a suspect vehicle.

The victim’s sister told news reporters that Stevens is suffering from more than 20 broken bones and is being put back on a ventilator. The incident remains under investigation.

