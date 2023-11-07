Florida Students Face Different Kind of Weapon Charges on School Bus

Two middle schoolers are facing charges after they allegedly tried to turned a cough drop into a weapon on their school bus, reported Fox 35 News.

The incident reportedly occurred last week, when two West Hermando Middle School students used a slingshot brought on board the school bus and used it to launch a cough drop toward the windshield of the bus.

Hernando County deputies said one of the boys brought the slingshot then passed it off to the other student, who used the slingshot to launch the cough drop. No one was hurt during the incident.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reportedly said that slingshots are considered weapons and are prohibited on any school property, including a school bus.

One student is now reportedly facing a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, while the other faces a felony of discharging a weapon on school grounds.

