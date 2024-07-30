FMCSA to Begin Allowing Oral Fluid Collection for CDL Drug Tests

The U.S Department of Transportation is making various technical amendments to its drug testing procedures rule, including allowing oral fluid collection.

On its website, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration stated the purpose of these amendments is to clarify certain provisions of the rule and address omissions of which we have become aware since the publication of the final rule.

FMCSA is taking direct final action to revise its drug testing procedures rule, in order to provide temporary qualifications requirements for mock oral fluid monitors, provide consistent privacy requirements by identifying which individuals may be present during an oral fluid collection.

But urine specimens remained the common collection method as of late June at Sinnett Consulting Services in Reno, Nevada.

“They still don’t have two certified laboratories to test the oral fluid specimens,” said President Tonica Lathrop. “So, at this time, we are still using urine as the DOT testing specimen until the second lab is certified.”

This final rule is effective Aug. 5.

