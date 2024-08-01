Recognizing Super Garages

Within the past couple of years, two maintenance facilities have been selected twice in Garage Stars profiles in the August magazine edition of School Transportation News: Bethlehem Central Schools in New York and Greenville County Schools in South Carolina.

Scott VanHosen from Bethlehem Central Schools in New York was recognized as a Garage Star this year, after a 30-year career at the district. He retired at the end of this past school year. Last year, Bethlehem was also recognized for the work of Raymond Ginter.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Cole Moody from Greenville County Schools in South Carolina was a Garage Star, and this year the district celebrates Andrew Little.

Adam James, the director of transportation and fleet services for Greenville County, noted that it’s important to have talented maintenance staff as pupil transportation and fleet operations are dynamic environments.

“Our technicians need to be and are equipped with the proper tooling and training to get the job done,” he shared. “We are very selective when hiring our staff because we need competent, willing individuals who are able to maintain our fleet of buses and vehicles to the highest standards to ensure that our students and employees arrive at their destinations safely and on time.”

He added that the district cross-trains its technicians as much as possible. This is accomplished by sending them to factory schools when chances arise, and soliciting industry experts for training on troubleshooting software and implementing the latest technologies.

“We also encourage our mechanics to be certified in their job fields with a diesel or automotive repair certificate,” James said. “We have not made the latter a job requirement, but emphasizing it makes our technicians stand out a little more.”

Ellen Marie Dorato, the director of transportation for Bethlehem CSD, agreed that it’s important that all mechanics are trained to the fullest so that any one of them can step in and fix a bus with confidence.

“Safety is paramount,” she shared. “We put the emphasis on safety. When mechanics are trained, they work with each mechanic in the shop to learn the specifics of every area. We hold our mechanics to a very high standard. The individual mechanics themselves will review their peer and report back to the fleet supervisor.”

What Makes a Garage Stand Out?

Dorato said the district looks for maintenance candidates with a willingness to come and learn. “Someone who has good attendance and takes pride in their work,” she added. “We always look to see if an applicant is still moldable and wants to work as a team rather than for him/herself.”

She added that the district’s fleet supervisor maintains productivity reports that he holds the mechanics to. So, if he sees a dip, he will discuss it with the mechanic.

“If any area starts to fall behind, the mechanics have to answer to it,” she said.

James added that Greenville County applicants must have a basic level of competence. “But, for us, attitude and willingness to work stand out the most,” he shared, adding that he gives the foremen (STN 2022 Garage Star Moody) the ability to choose their own mechanics during the hiring process. “I believe in letting them build their own team. It’s my job to provide them with the tools to do their jobs successfully. It’s a good way to do business, and they succeed at it every day.”

When talking about Moody, James said, “He’s young but has a sharp mind and a head for business,” he continued. “The service that he provides is top-notch. I don’t believe the rhetoric about younger generations. We have several younger people in our shops, and they crush it.”

James continued that he expects the maintenance shop to get the job done. He noted that when it comes to maintaining buses and vehicles, one will never know when their next service call will be.

“The technicians need to be agile and well-rounded,” he said. “They need to have an attitude of service and safety as well. If a bus breaks down after a late-night game, our focus has to be the students’ and drivers’ safety and getting that asset back into service.”

The Unsung Heroes

James said that technicians are truly the unsung heroes because they keep the wheels rolling and do it with the safety of students at the forefront of their minds. “The general public has no clue how much work and effort goes into making sure that buses and vehicles are safe, reliable, and serviceable,” he said. “The mechanics don’t get enough credit for their work.”

Dorato said garage professionals maintain the vehicles that transport the most precious cargo. “We do preventative maintenance and run diagnostics and monitor a fleet service software to make certain that every brake, every screw, every window, hose, fluid levels are checked out and ready for the road, every day.”

For other districts struggling to hire mechanics, James advised to pay competitive wages. “You will likely have a hard time matching public industry but look around and see what a competitive wage is in your area and convince your human resources or school board to get as close as possible to it,” he said.

James concluded that his maintenance staff is all garage stars, and he’s blessed to work with all of them.

Meanwhile, Dorato advised getting to know the applicant in the hiring process and discussing their goals and aspirations. “Make them see it is a two-way street,” she added. “There is room to grow if that is what is desired. They become a part of a team that does some of the most important work in a district.”

Dorato added that her maintenance team has worked together for a long time, becoming a band of brothers.

“The new guys coming in are nurtured and looked after and that is one of the most important qualities,” she concluded. This team is cohesive. They help each other and get the job done.”