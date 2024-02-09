Georgia Student Struck and Killed by Passing Vehicle

An 8-year-old girl was struck and killed by an illegally passing vehicle while attempting to board her school bus in Henry County, Georgia.

According to the Georgia State Police, the incident occurred the morning of Feb. 1, when Adalynn Pierce was attempting to board her school bus. A motorist drove past the school bus with its stop sign out, hitting and injuring Pierce. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she died on two days later.

According to the police reports, the driver of the vehicle that hit Pierce was identified as 25-year-old Kaylee Andre. The school bus driver who witnessed the incident stated Andre was driving towards Pierce with no intention of slowing down.

The driver then proceeded to honk the horn of the bus various times in attempt to warn Andre about the girl, but the women did not stop.

Andre was arrested and booked in Henry County Jail. She was charged with homicide by vehicle, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading and failure to exercise due care. According to officials, Andre made her initial court appearance Monday, and the judge set her bail at $20,000.

According to local news reports, the girl’s mother Angela Pierce also witnessed the crash. Pierce told reporters she forgives Andre/ She also stated that her daughter’s organs would be donated in order to save lives.

A petition at Change.org seeks to create Addy’s Law to end the practice of requiring some students to cross street to board their school bus. As of this report, the petition to the U.S. Department of Transportation had obtained 8,352 signatures.

School Transportation News reached out the petition administrator, Henry County Public Schools and the Georgia Department of Education for additional comment. No responses were received at this writing.

