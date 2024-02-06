Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Wire Reports

New Jersey Teen in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Car

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

An 18-year-old was struck and critically injured on Sunday night in a hit and run crash outside Newark Arts High School. The teen and her team had just returned from a cheering competition, reported ABC 7

The incident reportedly occurred at about 10:15 p.m. when Chiara Jones returned to school with her cheerleading team after winning a competition.

According to the news report, a dark sedan sped around a parked school bus in front of the school and hit Jones as she exited the bus and attempted to cross the street.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly drove off and the teenager was left unresponsive. Jones was then transported to the University Medical Center and remains in critical but stable condition.

Renee Simmons, Jones’s cousin, told local news reporters that the teen’s parents were inside the hospital with her without leaving her side.

Investigators stated they are reviewing footage from traffic cameras around the area, including the cameras in front of the school and Newark Police cameras.

