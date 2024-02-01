New York Student Struck and Killed by School Bus

An 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus as he was walking home from his yeshiva in Rockland County, reported New York Post.

According to the news report, the boy identified as Mordechai Pinchos Spitzer, was walking home from the Jewish school at about 6 p.m., when he stepped in front of and was struck by a school bus transporting students.

The Rampo Police Department said Spitzer died at the scene due to his injuries. It was unclear at this report if anyone inside the bus was injured.

The school bus driver remained at the scene of the fatal crash and cooperated with police.

The Rampo Police Department’s accident reconstruction team is reportedly working on the case to determine exactly what happened.

