Georgia Student Struck by Vehicle After Getting Off School Bus

A 9-year-old girl in Atlanta, Georgia was struck by a vehicle as she exited her school bus, reported WSB-TV 75.

The incident reportedly occurred on Bromack Drive around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, when the student was on their way home from nearby Cleveland Elementary School.

According to the news report, the unidentified child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear and it is also unclear if either the bus driver or the driver who hit the child are facing charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

