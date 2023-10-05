Saturday, October 7, 2023
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsGeorgia Student Struck by Vehicle After Getting Off School Bus
Wire Reports

Georgia Student Struck by Vehicle After Getting Off School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Student crosses the street away from school bus stop.
Stock image.

A 9-year-old girl in Atlanta, Georgia was struck by a vehicle as she exited her school bus, reported WSB-TV 75.

The incident reportedly occurred on Bromack Drive around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, when the student was on their way home from nearby Cleveland Elementary School.

According to the news report, the unidentified child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear and it is also unclear if either the bus driver or the driver who hit the child are facing charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related: Former Georgia School Bus Driver Arrested and Charged
Related: Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
Related: 6-Year-Old Struck, Killed by Vehicle While Walking to School Bus Stop
Related: New Orleans Teen Struck and Killed by School Bus

Previous article
First Student Safety Dog Bus Tour to Visit More School Districts to Promote School Bus Safety
Next article
Virginia School Bus Driver Faces Child Pornography, Contributing to Delinquency Charges

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

October 2023

Meet the 2023 Rising Stars and learn more about their commitment to excellence in training, electrification and leadership in...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

How did school start up go at your school district/company?
38 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.