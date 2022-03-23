GreenPower Announces Type A Electric School Bus

GreenPower Motor Company, a distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered vehicles, announced the official launch of its Nano BEAST, a purpose-built, battery-electric Type A school bus.

Short for Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation, the Nano BEAST reportedly has a range of up to 150 miles per full charge. GreenPower is already in distribution of its all-electric, 40-foot Type D BEAST school bus.

According to a press release issued by the company on Wednesday, the Nano BEAST will offer the largest standard battery pack currently available in the Type A market. GreenPower will be developing the bus on its purpose-built EV Star Platform, which already has 200 units in operation throughout North America for paratransit, airport shuttle, micro transit, cargo delivery, and vanpool service.

GreenPower will reportedly begin initial Nano Beast deliveries to its customers in the coming months.

Related: ACT Expo Conference Series with GreenPower

Related: GreenPower Announces First Delivery of All-Electric BEAST School Bus to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Related: GreenPower Delivers First Electric School Buses to Southern California Districts

Related: Enthusiasm for Federal School Bus Funding Reflected at STN EXPO Reno

“We are avid supporters of the federal administration’s school bus electrification goals,” stated Ryne Shetterly, vice president of sales and marketing at GreenPower. “The launch of a purpose-built, battery-electric, Type A school bus was a critical next step for GreenPower and the industry. The development of the Nano BEAST is a monumental achievement, both for GreenPower and for the school transportation industry at large.”

The Nano BEAST reportedly rounds out GreenPower’s school bus product offerings.