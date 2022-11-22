HVAC Manufacturer ProAir Files Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

ProAir, LLC is voluntarily liquidating its air conditioning business after more than 40 years in operation.

The supplier of HVAC systems to the school bus industry as well as to commercial and shuttle buses, RVs, luxury coaches, delivery vans, fire trucks, and ambulances filed for Chapter 7 protection on Nov. 16 with the federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, according to filings. A list of creditors was filed the next day seeking a summary of assets and liabilities by Nov. 30.

A Section 341 meeting of creditors is scheduled for Dec. 12.

ProAir was a brand of the specialty products group operated by private equity firm Koda Enterprises Group, which acquired the company in 1997. Koda Enterprises added American Climate Control in 2012 and Bus Air Manufacturing Company in 2017.

ProAir and Koda Enterprises representatives had not returned phone and text messages at this report seeking comment on warranty services for customers going forward.

