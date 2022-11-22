Tuesday, November 22, 2022
HomeManufacturingHVAC Manufacturer ProAir Files Chapter 7 Bankruptcy
ManufacturingNews

HVAC Manufacturer ProAir Files Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

By Ryan Gray
The ProAir filtration system installed on a bus.

ProAir, LLC is voluntarily liquidating its air conditioning business after more than 40 years in operation.

The supplier of HVAC systems to the school bus industry as well as to commercial and shuttle buses, RVs, luxury coaches, delivery vans, fire trucks, and ambulances filed for Chapter 7 protection on Nov. 16 with the federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, according to filings. A list of creditors was filed the next day seeking a summary of assets and liabilities by Nov. 30.

A Section 341 meeting of creditors is scheduled for Dec. 12.

ProAir was a brand of the specialty products group operated by private equity firm Koda Enterprises Group, which acquired the company in 1997. Koda Enterprises added American Climate Control in 2012 and Bus Air Manufacturing Company in 2017.

ProAir and Koda Enterprises representatives had not returned phone and text messages at this report seeking comment on warranty services for customers going forward.

Related: Get the Right Air Conditioning System for Your Bus
Related: ProAir Celebrates Anniversary
Related: Technology Considerations Abound for Cleaner Breathing Inside School Buses

Previous articleCalifornia Ups Investment in Electric School Buses for Disadvantaged Areas
Next articleStatistics Matter

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

November 2022

Meet the 2022 Transportation Director of the Year, Jennifer Vobis of Clark County School District in Las Vegas and...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Do you feel your transportation department/company is making cutting-edge purchasing decisions to future proof your operation?
36 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.