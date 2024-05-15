Longtime SBF Publisher DiGiacomo Remembered for Friendly Nature, Industry Passion

Dozens of professionals from across the school bus and commercial bus industries took to social media this week to share their fond memories of Frank DiGiacomo, the publisher of School Bus Fleet for 33 years who died on May 9. He was 84.

DiGiacomo worked for Bobit Business Media for 43 years in all, starting in 1991, first on Construction Contracting magazine and then as Eastern sales manager for SBF. He became publisher of both SBF and Metro magazines when Bill Paul left to start School Transportation News in 1991.

DiGiacomo was named Bobit’s vice president of the bus and rail group in 2012 and served as publisher emeritus after his retirement in 2021.

The National Association for Pupil Transportation inducted DiGiacomo into the National Hall of Fame in 2016, two years after he received the organization’s Distinguished Service Award. The National School Transportation Association presented him with its Meritorious Service Award in 2009.

An avid golfer as well as lover of the yellow bus, DiGiacomo easily bonded with student transportation professionals at the industry’s various trade shows. Several comments to a Linkedin post recalled interactions with DiGiacomo and his friendly, disarming nature despite the expensive Italian suits and New Jersey timbre. He was referred to as “100 percent class act,” “the best dressed guy in any room,” “a special man,” and “friend.”

DiGiacomo was laid to rest Wednesday in Bellmawr, New Jersey. He is survived by son Frank, Jr. (Kelly) and grandchildren Emily and Michael. He was preceded in death by son Vincent.

